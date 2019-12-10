



BOSTON (CBS) – What a difference a week makes. Last week at this time weather was the top story but for vastly different reasons. We were in day two of three straight days of snow, on our way to more than two feet in some areas in southern New England.

Now, just a week later, most of that snow is about to be erased by heavy rains and near-record warm temperatures. A very busy stretch of weather ahead.

TIMELINE

Tuesday: A lull between storms this morning, and then round two arrives in the afternoon, again starting as rain. Temperatures will be quite mild in the morning and early afternoon, rising to near 60 degrees, likely just a few degrees shy of record highs.

The rain won’t be as heavy as the first round on Monday, likely an additional .25”-.50” during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday Night: A frontal passage shifts winds from southerly to west-northwest and that will usher in much colder air after dark on Tuesday. Temperatures plunge overnight, with nearly the entire region dipping below freezing near or just after midnight. At the same time, the front stalls just to our south and some additional precipitation will ride along it, changing our rain to snow.

This “anafrontal snow” (anafrontal means post-frontal) typically doesn’t amount to much. It is tough to accumulate snow on the ground and pavement after a strong warm surge and heavy rain in the hours just prior. But there is a chance for some light snow accumulation just before and during the Wednesday AM commute, perhaps up to 1-3 inches in spots.

Where snow comes down hard enough, there may be a few areas that achieve slightly higher amounts over southeastern MA as snow lingers through midday. Even without the snow, the severe drop in temperatures will create slippery conditions, icing up any untreated surfaces. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for southern Worcester, Suffolk, Norfolk, Bristol, Plymouth and Barnstable counties from 10 PM Tuesday through 12 PM Wednesday for hazardous road conditions.

Wednesday:

The light snow will taper off Wednesday morning in most spots, but may linger over southeast MA until midday.

Temperatures will hover around freezing most of the day, so any snow that does accumulate will stick around for a bit.

NEXT UP

After a chilly few days following the storm, it looks like another warmup and heavy rain potential late Friday into Saturday.

The busy and wet December continues.

