BOSTON (CBS) — The collegiate career for running back A.J. Dillon is over. It’s on the NFL.
Dillon will not play in BC’s bowl game this year, and he will skip his senior season in order to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. Dillon made the announcement in a statement released by the school.
BC is scheduled to play in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl on Jan. 2.
Dillon set a career high with 1,685 rushing yards this season, and he tied a career high with 14 touchdowns.
In his three-year career, he rushed for 4,382 yards and 38 touchdowns.
“Ever since I was a kid playing Pop Warner, it was always my dream to play in the National Football League,” Dillon said. “To have this opportunity now to go chase a childhood dream is all I could ever ask for. I can’t thank my coaches, teammates and family enough for all of their love and support throughout my time at Boston College. The BC community welcomed me with open arms when I committed and I will always be proud to call myself a BC Eagle.”
Dillon made the All-ACC First team for the third straight year in 2019, and he’s the all-time leading rusher in Boston College history.
