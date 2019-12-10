Comments
WORCESTER (CBS) — A 21-year-old woman in Worcester died after she was shot early Tuesday. Police said they responded to a building on Oread Street around 1:20 a.m.
The woman was found inside. She was rushed to a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
No word yet on the victim’s identity or if any arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Worcester Police Detectives at 508-799-8651, anonymously text 274637 TIPWPD and your message, or anonymously leave a message online.
