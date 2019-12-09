



WORCESTER (CBS) – The city of Worcester unveiled a new memorial on the one-year anniversary of Firefighter Christopher Roy’s death. He was only on the job for about two-and-a half years but he made quite the impression on his colleagues.

Dozens of firefighters marched in the rain. A solemn tribute as the department unveiled a statue of Roy’s fire helmet and gear.

“He’s an unbelievable guy,” said Worcester Fire Chief Michael Lavoie. “It’s just such a tragic loss.”

The 36-year-old father died on December 9, 2018 battling a five alarm fire. Roy’s family says with each day, it doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s very emotional. It’s very difficult, but we want to honor Chris’s sacrifice,” his brother Jay Roy said.

The memorial is on full display outside of the Webster Street fire station and is a gift from Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

The tragedy and memorial is inspiring others to serve. Six-year-old Hunter Collier stood alongside firefighters, just like his father, in a final salute.

He hopes to one day be one of them. “I saw the statue,” Hunter said. “It means all the Worcester firefighters are heroes.”

The Kraft family also started a fund to keep the memorial maintained through the years. The department hopes this will be a place for Roy’s young daughter to reflect and for the community to pay their respects.