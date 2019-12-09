BOSTON (CBS) – Officials are issuing a warning for homeowners that now is the time to remove snow and ice from your roof.
Rain is in the forecast, which prompted the warning for home and business owner clear snow and ice as soon as possible in order to avoid a collapse.
There are several safety tips when cleaning your roof.
Use a long-handled roof rake and stay on the ground if at all possible. If you must use a ladder, make sure the base is secure and have someone hold the bottom while you climb.
Do not clear snow during periods of strong winds, and if you see an electrical wire that may have fallen onto your roof, don’t touch it and immediately call 911.
Also this time of years, home and business owners are urged to keep all chimneys and vents clear. That will prevent carbon monoxide from backing up into the building.
