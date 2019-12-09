COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) – Check the freezer- White Castle is recalling some frozen burgers. The chain said recalled products may be contaminated with listeria.
The recall affects certain varieties of cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers with best by dates ranging between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020. A list of the recalled lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.
White Castle Frozen Food Division Announces Voluntary Recall of a Limited Production of Frozen Sandwiches Sold in Select Grocery Outlets Due to Possible Presence of Listeria Monocytogenes https://t.co/Tt0bdw08Da pic.twitter.com/3ec7PUqhph
— U.S. FDA (@FDArecalls) December 9, 2019
White Castle said that testing at one manufacturing facility showed the presence of listeria. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.
So far, there have not been any illnesses reported in connection with the recall.
Anyone who has the recalled burgers should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.
