WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Recall, White Castle


COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS) – Check the freezer- White Castle is recalling some frozen burgers. The chain said recalled products may be contaminated with listeria.

The recall affects certain varieties of cheeseburgers, hamburgers and jalapeno cheeseburgers with best by dates ranging between Aug. 4, 2020 and Aug. 17, 2020. A list of the recalled lot codes can be found on the FDA’s website.

White Castle said that testing at one manufacturing facility showed the presence of listeria. The bacteria can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, the elderly, and people with weakened immune systems.

So far, there have not been any illnesses reported in connection with the recall.

Anyone who has the recalled burgers should throw them away or return them to the store for a refund.

Comments