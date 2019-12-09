BOSTON (CBS) — You knew it was going to happen at some point. It took until Monday morning, but a member of the Patriots has finally dropped an “on to Cincinnati” reference.

Following their 26-13 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Patriots are now turning their attention to this weekend’s visit to the 1-12 Bengals. So on Monday morning, quarterback Tom Brady took to his Instagram account to quote his head coach from five years ago:

Bill Belichick made the phrase famous back in 2014, when he said it roughly 300 times during a press conference following New England’s embarrassing 41-14 loss in Kansas City on Monday Night Football. While many tried to bury the Patriots after that loss, the team kept their focus and bounced back with a 43-17 trouncing of the Bengals in Foxboro. They went on to win the Super Bowl that season, with their loss to Kansas City catapulting them to seven straight wins.

Maybe this year’s defeat at the hands of the Chiefs will have the same effect on this year’s Patriots. A date with the lowly Bengals should be exactly what the Pats need after they suffered their second straight loss on Sunday.

Brace yourselves, because the reference will likely be made a few more times ahead of New England’s Week 15 tilt.

