RANDOLPH (CBS) — Randolph police are still looking for a shooting suspect Monday. A man shot and injured a Dunkin’ employee in a gas station on North Main Street in Randolph over the weekend.
The shooting occurred around 1 a.m. Sunday after the suspect got into a fight with another man at the gas station, police said. He walked outside, turned, and fired three-shot through the glass, wounding the clerk.
The suspect is described as a man in his mid-to-late 20s wearing a light blue baseball cap, grey Nike sweatshirt with the slogan “Just Do It,” jeans and white sneakers with black laces.
Those in the area were shocked to hear the story Monday.
“That’s horrible,” one man said.
“The world is crazy,” a woman added. “The world has gone absolutely nuts.”
“I think that the world is so far gone that there has to be — God has to step in,” another woman said.
The employee was seriously injured but is expected to recover.
