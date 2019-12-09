



Support for the Frates family was visible on Twitter Monday, after the death of 34-year-old Pete Frates. Frates, a former Boston College baseball captain, became an ALS advocate after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

Frates helped make Ice Bucket Challenge a national phenomenon in 2014. After the online sensation, about 17 million people from around the world raised more than $200 million worldwide for the fight against ALS.

Many online tweeted how they will remember Frates and sent condolences to his family.

Gov. Charlie Baker called Frates “one [of] the most courageous and inspirational people” he has ever met. “Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it.”

@PeteFrates3 was one the most courageous and inspirational people I have ever met. He and his family changed the world for ALS patients & their families. Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it. #alschampion pic.twitter.com/J9Il5YaCyO — Charlie Baker (@CharlieBakerMA) December 9, 2019

The Boston Bruins said Frates was “the definition of an inspiration” and his “courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud.”

Pete Frates was the definition of an inspiration. His courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud. The impact he made on all of us will never be forgotten. The Bruins offer their sincere condolences to the Frates family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/2oFPGVJ4AZ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2019

“Our thoughts go out to the Frates family,” said Mass. State Police. “We were proud to take part in his Ice Bucket Challenge initiative.”

Our thoughts go out to the Frates family, hearing about the loss of Pete. He was a strong man, one of the toughest we've met. We were proud to take part in his Ice Bucket Challenge initiative. @MomFrates, he will be forever in our minds, as will you and your family. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 9, 2019

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “You helped us remember that we’re all one family & we have to look out for one another. There’s no telling how much good you’ve set in motion.”

Pete, you changed our city & our country for the better and made a difference in the lives of countless people. You helped us remember that we're all one family & we have to look out for one another. There's no telling how much good you've set in motion. RIP, my friend. #GoEagles https://t.co/aPjfqWQDvm — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) December 9, 2019

David Ortiz tweeted, “You changed my world Pete… Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word.”

You changed the world Pete. Im so very proud to have called you my friend. Heart hurts a lot today but ur name and legacy will live on forever. Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word. Boston was so lucky to have you 😔🙏🏿 #BostonStrong #alsicebucketchallenge #rip pic.twitter.com/LxHtExXWZN — David Ortiz (@davidortiz) December 9, 2019

Family members said anyone who wishes to extend condolences can make a donation to the Peter Frates Family Foundation.