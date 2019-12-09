WATCH LIVE:House Judiciary Committee Impeachment Hearing
BOSTON (CBS) — Support for the Frates family was visible on Twitter Monday, after the death of 34-year-old Pete Frates. Frates, a former Boston College baseball captain, became an ALS advocate after he was diagnosed with the disease in 2012.

Frates helped make Ice Bucket Challenge a national phenomenon in 2014. After the online sensation, about 17 million people from around the world raised more than $200 million worldwide for the fight against ALS.

Many online tweeted how they will remember Frates and sent condolences to his family.

Gov. Charlie Baker called Frates “one [of] the most courageous and inspirational people” he has ever met. “Rest In Peace Pete. You earned it.”

The Boston Bruins said Frates was “the definition of an inspiration” and his “courage, determination, and fight made Boston – and the world – proud.”

“Our thoughts go out to the Frates family,” said Mass. State Police. “We were proud to take part in his Ice Bucket Challenge initiative.”

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said, “You helped us remember that we’re all one family & we have to look out for one another. There’s no telling how much good you’ve set in motion.”

David Ortiz tweeted, “You changed my world Pete… Rest easy my friend – we’ll continue to spread your word.”

Family members said anyone who wishes to extend condolences can make a donation to the Peter Frates Family Foundation.

