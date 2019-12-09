BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Bruins will be getting their heart and soul back on Monday night.
After missing seven games with an injury, Patrice Bergeron will be returning to game action in Ottawa.
Bruce Cassidy confirms that Patrice Bergeron is back in tonight. #NHLBruins
— Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 9, 2019
Bergeron missed two games in mid-November before returning to the lineup for two games on Nov. 21 and 23. He has since been sidelined with what the team deemed to be a lower-body injury.
The Bruins have managed to get by fine without Bergeron, maintaining the second-best record in the NHL at 20-4-6 and an NHL-best goal differential at plus-32.
Bergeron, 34, has eight goals and 16 assists to go with a plus-10 rating in 21 games this season.
