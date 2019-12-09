NORTHAMPTON (CBS) – MassDOT will hold its first public meeting Monday on changes coming to Massachusetts exit numbers. It’s part of a federally mandated program to have all highway exit numbers match their mile markers.
The meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Highway District 2 headquarters on North King Street.
Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Delaware are the only states that have yet to implement the change. The update will be done on a “route-by-route basis,” according to MassDOT, starting in western Massachusetts and moving east. New signs will start going up late next summer.
In addition to bringing the Bay State in line with the rest of the country, advocates say the change will make it easier for people to calculate driving distances. Ninety percent of the project will be paid for with federal funds.
Existing exit numbers will stay up alongside the new mileage-based signs for about two years to avoid confusion.
The second meeting is set for Wednesday in Lenox, followed by one in Worcester on Dec. 16. More meetings will be held in 2020.
