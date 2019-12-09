



BOSTON (CBS) — The Kansas City Chiefs are feeling pretty good about themselves following a 26-13 win over the Patriots in Foxboro. So much so that defensive end Frank Clark felt the need to do some talking.

Clark did not hold back when talking about the Patriots following Sunday’s win. Unimpressed with what New England had to offer, he hopes the two teams meet again, because he doesn’t believe the Patriots can hang with the Chiefs.

“We’ll be seeing them in the playoffs,” Clark told reporters after Sunday’s victory, via The Boston Globe. “Hopefully we do. I want them again. They don’t have a tackle that can block us. Speed, power, whatever we were throwing at them, they couldn’t handle.”

That right there is some quality bulletin board material for the Patriots to hang in their locker room going forward, especially if the two teams meet again in the playoffs. But Clark wasn’t done.

The veteran took aim at New England’s lackluster offense, which relied on trick plays to get things going throughout the contest. The Patriots scored their first touchdown — a 37-yard strike from Tom Brady to Julian Edelman — on a flea-flicker, and their second touchdown on an end-around run by Brandon Bolden. New England also picked up 35 yards on a James White pass — the first career toss by the running back. Those three plays accounted for 82 or New England’s 278 yards of offense.

Clark was not impressed.

“Any team that has to run gadgets to beat you it shows you the type of team they are,” he said. “We played them straight up. It wasn’t no gadgets. Played straight, hard-nosed football. If you’re Tom Brady, you know what defense we’re in, you know what’s coming at you, and they couldn’t stop it.”

Someone should probably remind Mr. Clark that the Chiefs used a gadget play to score their second touchdown — a direct snap to tight end Travis Kelce out of the wildcat formation. But he made it clear that the Chiefs are not impressed with what the 2019 New England Patriots are doing on the football field, and they won’t be intimidated if they have to come into Gillette Stadium again next month. We’ll see if those words come back to haunt Clark in the near future.