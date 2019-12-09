BOSTON (CBS) — Researchers find that not only can loss of a loved one break someone’s heart, but extreme stress can also do it as well.
“Broken Heart Syndrome” occurs when one part of the heart stops pumping properly. More common in women, patients may feel like they’re having a heart attack with chest pain and shortness of breath. It can be treated and it is usually temporary.
It’s been associated with the death of a loved one, and researchers now say extreme stress can do the same…a frightening medical diagnosis, job loss, financial burden, a divorce, loss of a pet. Patients often have several stressors happening at once and then one event tips them over the edge.
Stress reduction through exercise and relaxation techniques can help prevent it.
