



BOSTON (CBS) – What a difference a week makes. Last week at this time weather was the top story but for vastly different reasons. We were in day two of three straight days of snow, on our way to more than two feet in some areas in southern New England.

Now, just a week later, most of that snow is about to be erased by heavy rains and near-record warm temperatures. A very busy 48 hours of weather ahead.

TIMELINE

Monday-Monday Night: Wave one, this one is all rain and heavy at times. About 1-2 inches of water is expected in most areas of southern New England through Monday night, and with temperatures soaring into the 50s, the snowpack will begin to rapidly melt. The combination of water falling from the sky and being released from the snowpack will cause some areas of street and urban flooding to develop.

In addition, the winds will increase out of the south (another effective way to wipe out a snowpack), gusting 25-45 mph, strongest over southeastern MA and at the Coastline.

Tuesday: A lull between storms in the morning, and then round two arrives in the afternoon, again starting as rain. Temperatures will be quite mild in the morning and early afternoon, rising to near 60 degrees, likely just a few degrees shy of record highs.

The rain won’t be as heavy as the first round on Monday, likely an additional .25”-.50” during Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Tuesday Night: A frontal passage shifts winds from southerly to west-northwest and that will usher in much colder air after dark on Tuesday. Temperatures plunge overnight, with nearly the entire region dipping below freezing near or just after midnight. At the same time, the front stalls just to our south and some additional precipitation will ride along it, changing our rain to snow.

This “anafrontal snow” (anafrontal means post-frontal) typically doesn’t amount to much. It is tough to accumulate snow on the ground and pavement after a strong warm surge and heavy rain in the hours just prior. But there is a chance for some light snow accumulation just before and during the Wednesday AM commute, perhaps up to 1-3 inches in spots. Even without the snow, the severe drop in temperatures will create slippery conditions, icing up any untreated surfaces.

Wednesday: The light snow will taper off Wednesday morning and we finally can stick a fork in this storm by midday.

Temperatures will hover around freezing most of the day, so any snow that does accumulate will stick around for a bit.

NEXT UP

After a chilly few days following the storm, it looks like another warmup and heavy rain potential late Friday into Saturday.

The busy and wet December continues.

Follow Terry on Twitter @TerryWBZ