BOSTON (CBS) — According to a new study published in the journal Cancer, even light to moderate alcohol intake has been linked to a higher risk of cancer.
Researchers at the University of Tokyo and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health looked at data on over 60,000 cancer patients in Japan.
They found drinking as little as one drink a day for 10 years or two drinks a year for five years, was associated would increase overall cancer risk by five percent, such as cancers of the colon, stomach, breast, prostate, and esophagus.
Cancer risk was lowest with no alcohol consumption.
