BOSTON (CBS) — The Hall of Fame career of kicker Adam Vinatieri may be over.
At the very least, his 2019 season is over, as he will undergo surgery on his injured knee, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Colts kicker Adam Vinatieri will undergo season-ending knee surgery and will be placed on injured reserve, per source.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 9, 2019
Vinatieri, who will turn 47 years old later this month, struggled mightily this season for Indianapolis. He missed eight of his 25 field goal attempts and six of his 28 PAT attempts, posting career-low percentages in both categories.
The Colts claimed kicker Chase McLaughlin off waivers last week after he was released by the 49ers. Vinatieri was inactive for Sunday’s game against Tampa, with the report of his surgery coming Monday.
Vinatieri reportedly considered retiring earlier this season when his struggles began, so a season-ending surgery as he approaches his 47th birthday just might be the final chapter in a historic kicking career.
Vinatieri is the all-time leader in successful field goals with 599, 34 more than Hall of Famer Morten Andersen, who ranks second. Vinatieri ranks second in PATs made, trailing only Hall of Famer George Blanda. He won three Super Bowls with the Patriots and another Super Bowl with the Colts during his 24-year NFL career, which began in 1996 with the Patriots.
You must log in to post a comment.