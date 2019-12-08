CBSN BostonWatch Now
RANDOLPH (CBS) – One man was seriously injured in a gas-station shooting early Sunday morning in Randolph.

Randolph Police are looking for this man in connection with an early morning shooting on North Main Street in Randolph. (Photo credit: Randolph Police Department)

Police say they are looking for a suspect who entered the Mobil Gas Station on North Main Street a little after 1 a.m. and got into a fight with a man inside the station. The suspect allegedly left the gas station, then fired three shots into the building, hitting the other man.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid- to late 20s wearing a light blue baseball cap, grey Nike sweatshirt with the slogan “Just Do It,” jeans and white sneakers with black laces. The suspect fled the scene in a 2007 gray Honda Accord. The car was found unoccupied in Dorchester later Sunday morning.

The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.

