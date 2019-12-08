RANDOLPH (CBS) – One man was seriously injured in a gas-station shooting early Sunday morning in Randolph.
Police say they are looking for a suspect who entered the Mobil Gas Station on North Main Street a little after 1 a.m. and got into a fight with a man inside the station. The suspect allegedly left the gas station, then fired three shots into the building, hitting the other man.
Customers tell me they’re shocked to hear an employee was shot at this 24hr Mobil gas station on Main st in Randolph. Shooting happened around 1am this morning. An employee says the victim is expected to be ok. No word on a motive or any suspect(s). @wbz #shooting pic.twitter.com/YCAA9XYzBR
— Tashanea@wbz (@TSWHITLOW) December 8, 2019
The suspect is described as a man in his mid- to late 20s wearing a light blue baseball cap, grey Nike sweatshirt with the slogan “Just Do It,” jeans and white sneakers with black laces. The suspect fled the scene in a 2007 gray Honda Accord. The car was found unoccupied in Dorchester later Sunday morning.
The victim’s injuries are serious but not life-threatening.
You must log in to post a comment.