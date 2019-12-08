Comments
NAHANT (CBS) – Stella is just one of the German shepherds for adoption at the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center.
Stella was surrendered a couple of months ago and has since been going through intensive training. She has earned her Canine Good Citizen and will be spayed Dec. 16, so she will be ready for a new home at the first of the year.
Stella is 9 months old and is described as a playful, curious, fun, smart and energetic. She would be a great dog for a family with older children.
For more information on Stella or other German shepherds available for adoption, visit the German Shepherd Resource & Rescue Center.
