



BOSTON (CBS) — Somebody who works for the Kansas City Chiefs is going to be in big, big trouble.

Ahead of Sunday’s game featuring the Chiefs visiting the New England Patriots, much of the Chiefs’ equipment was accidentally flown to New Jersey, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

That missing equipment included “shoulder pads, helmets and footballs.” The equipment was rushed to Foxboro to avoid the necessity of a Chiefs forfeit.

Chiefs’ gear for today’s game mistakenly was sent to New Jersey instead and is now on its way to Foxboro, sources tell ESPN.https://t.co/JftFYCuHaj — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

The equipment left on the plane belonged to roughly 35 players.

In his report, Schefter noted that the Chiefs failed to remove the bags from their plane before it left. The fault does not belong on “the Patriots or the league.”

After 2 p.m. on Sunday, the Chiefs equipment did arrive, according to reports.

“I’m told airline didn’t unload one of the containers when team arrived yesterday,” reported Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com. “Equipment managers typically set everything Saturday night, but couldn’t last night because of [high school] state championship games at Gillette. Crew arrived this morning and immediately discovered issue.”

CBS’ Tracy Wolfson tweeted a photo of the equipment arriving a little less than two hours prior to kickoff.

Crisis Averted! Chiefs equipment bags have arrived! pic.twitter.com/SQcwMdpH2u — Tracy Wolfson (@tracywolfson) December 8, 2019

ESPN’s Mike Reiss tweeted out some video:

Chiefs equipment arrives … pic.twitter.com/ytulhkvN0J — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019

… more Chiefs equipment arriving about 1:40 before kickoff. pic.twitter.com/kNxDxbIdRG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 8, 2019

A Chiefs’ spokesman just said all the team’s equipment has arrived in Foxboro. Roughly 35 players had been missing helmets and or shoulder pads. No more. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 8, 2019

The Chiefs avoided disaster, but it’s safe to assume that whoever was responsible for the snafu will be in for a serious case of the Sunday scaries this evening.