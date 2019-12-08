FOXBORO (CBS) — The Patriots’ offense took the field Sunday against the Chiefs looking to get back on track. They used a little bit of trickery to do it.
After benefiting from two separate third-down pass interference penalties by the Chiefs, the Patriots faced a first-and-10 from the Kansas City 37-yard line. Tom Brady handed the ball off to James White for what looked to be a basic stretch run to the right side. Yet when White hit the line of scrimmage, he flipped the ball back to Brady.
With a clean pocket, Brady looked up the field and saw a wide open Julian Edelman streaking to the end zone. Brady lobbed a ball to the goal line, Edelman waited for it to come down, and when it did, the Patriots had themselves a touchdown.
.@TomBrady to @Edelman11 on the flea-flicker: 37-yard TOUCHDOWN! #GoPats
📺: #KCvsNE on CBS
📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app
Watch free on mobile: https://t.co/D5AfU98qAh pic.twitter.com/bx5zplmxga
— NFL (@NFL) December 8, 2019
The play was sold perfectly by White and the offensive line, and Edelman was able to easily sneak behind the defense for the touchdown. It marked the sixth touchdown of the season for Edelman, who continues to build a career year at age 33.
Nick Folk, in his first game back after an emergency appendectomy last week, successfully booted the PAT, and the Patriots led 7-0.
The touchdown was made possible thanks to Bashaud Breeland committing pass interference against Mohamed Sanu on a third-and-7, and then by Charvarius Ward committing pass interference against Phillip Dorsett on a third-and-6. The latter penalty gave the Patriots 31 free yards. The flea flicker came on the next play.
You must log in to post a comment.