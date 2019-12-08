BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston College Eagles are going bowling. BC has accepted an invitation to the 2019 TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl and will face No. 21 Cincinnati on January 2.
This will be Boston College’s 28th bowl appearance in school history and the 18th bowl game for the program in the last 21 years. The Eagles are 14-12 all-time in bowl games, having dropped their last bowl appearance, 27-20, to Iowa in the 2017 Pinstripe Bowl. The Eagles were in the First Responder Bowl in Dallas last year, but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather in the first quarter with Boston College leading Boise State 7-0.
This year’s bowl appearance marks the fourth straight for Boston College and the sixth bowl trip in the previous seven seasons. It will be the eighth all-time meeting between BC and Cincinnati, with the Eagles owning a 4-3 edge over the Bearcats. This will be the first meeting between the two schools since 1997.
Boston College fired head coach Steve Addazio after the regular season, so wide receivers coach Rich Gunnell will serve as Boston College’s interim coach for the game.
