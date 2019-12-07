Comments
QUINCY (CBS) — A Quincy Police K-9 unit died after suffering a medical emergency at Veterans Memorial Stadium Saturday. Police said Major was rushed to VCA South Shore Animal Hospital but did not survive.
“We are saddened to announce that K-9 Major has crossed the Rainbow Bridge,” the department tweeted.
Rest easy K-9 Major 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/zxCWEwOLpS
— Quincy Police (@quincymapolice) December 7, 2019
Major was Officer Ken Wood’s partner. They were one of Quincy’s nine K-9 teams.
