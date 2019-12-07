BOSTON (CBS) — The New England Patriots have a new kicker. Well, he’s not really new, but he’s “new” for this week.

The Patriots have signed Nick Folk to kick field goals again, just over a week after the team released the 35-year-old after he was sidelined by an emergency appendectomy on Thanksgiving Day. In his three games with the Patriots this season, Folk went 7-for-9 on his field-goal attempts and was perfect on his three PATs.

The Patriots haven’t had too much luck replacing Stephen Gostkowski, who was lost for the season in October due to a hip injury. First they brought in Mike Nugent, who connected on five of his eight field goals and 15 of 16 PATs in his four games in the Patriots uniform. He was replaced by Folk, who kicked well for three games before his appendix had to be taken out. The Patriots signed Kai Forbath to take Folk’s place, and though he hit a 23-yard field goal in New England’s 28-22 loss to the Texans, he went 1-for-2 on PATs. Forbath was released earlier this week.

There was speculation that the Patriots would bring Folk back if he was healthy, and it appears he’s healthy enough to kick the football again come Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Defensive lineman Albert Huggins was released.

