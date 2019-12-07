DENNIS (CBS) — The driver of the tractor-trailer that hit the top of the Old Bass River Bridge overpass on Route 6 and caused debris to damage another car has been summoned to court. Mass. State Police said, “a trailer carrying a hydraulic lift that was too high to pass under the bridge” and it knocked out chunks of concrete.
A 41-year-old Brockton man will be charged with operating to endanger, operating after license suspension, and an overheight violation.
Falling debris struck the windshield and roof of a car with two people inside. Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove a 55-year-old Brewster woman who was seriously injured. She and the 56-year-old Brewster man driving were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. The man received only minor injuries.
The truck driver was not hurt. It is unclear when he will appear in court.
The bridge remains closed at this time.
