SHREWSBURY (CBS) — A 21-year-old man died after he became trapped in his car when it flipped over and submerged in Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury early Saturday morning. Deven Jared Koenig of North Grafton, was rushed to UMass Medical and died from his injuries a short time later.
The Shrewsbury Fire Department said they responded around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the Nissan Altima on its roof in approximately four feet of water.
Rescue teams were initially unable to open the doors of the car because it had flipped, according to firefighters. They then pulled the car out of the water and forced open the door to get the driver out.
Firefighters said it took them about ten minutes to get Koenig out of the car.
According to preliminary investigations, the car “failed to navigate a sharp turn in the road at the pond from Lakewood Avenue at Ridgeland road, slid sideways, struck a snowbank, became airborne and landed on its roof in the water,” police said.
