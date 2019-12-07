Comments
SHREWSBURY (CBS) — One person was trapped in their car after it flipped over and submerged in Jordan Pond in Shrewsbury early Saturday morning.
The Shrewsbury Fire Department said they responded around 4:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found the car on its roof in approximately four feet of water.
Rescue teams were initially unable to open the doors of the car because it had flipped, according to firefighters. They then pulled the car out of the water and forced open the door to get the driver out.
Firefighters said it took them about ten minutes to get the person out of the car. Emergency medical services treated them on scene before taking them to a hospital. Their condition is unknown.
