What To Watch For When Patriots Host Chiefs In AFC Championship RematchIt's a big game for all involved parties, so here are the areas we'll be most closely watching come Sunday afternoon.

Tatum, Brown Help Celtics Beat Denver 108-95Jayson Tatum scored 26 points and Jaylen Brown added 21 on Friday night to help the Boston Celtics beat the Denver Nuggets 108-95 and remain perfect at home for the season.

Antonio Brown Apologizes For His 'Inexcusable' BehaviorAntonio Brown is saying he's sorry. Again.

Damien Williams Out For Chiefs; Six Key Patriots Listed As Questionable For SundayThe Chiefs will be trekking to Foxboro this weekend, and when they do, Patrick Mahomes' offense will not be at full power.

Tom Brady Is NOT The Patriots New KickerWe don't know who will be kicking for the Patriots on Sunday, but we do know it won't be Tom Brady.