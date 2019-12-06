



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has popped back up on the Patriots injury report this week, limited at Thursday’s practice with both an elbow and a toe injury. The fact that his toe made the injury report tickled the New England quarterback when he was asked about the ailment Thursday night.

“That might be the first time my toe’s ever been on the injury report,” Brady said with a chuckle during his interview with Jim Gray on Westwood One. “You know us Patriots. We’re pretty diligent about listing everything, so I guess we have to make mention of my toe now as well.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Tom Brady laughed, and it was a genuine chuckle and not that awkward chortle he usually shares with Gray. Brady laughing hasn’t happened too much over the last few weeks, but the quarterback was in a rather chipper mood Thursday evening.

He even had another joke lined up when he was asked about his ailing elbow.

“Isn’t there some HIPAA violation or something like that, when I start talking about all my injuries?” he quipped. “I’m doing pretty good. At this time of the year, I’ll take it. I’ll take anything if I’m still able to go out there and feel like I can play my best. I’m feeling really good, really positive about this week. We have a really great challenge ahead of us with Kansas City coming to town.”

We’ll see if Brady’s cheerful mood will carry over to his Friday afternoon press conference at Gillette.

