BOSTON (CBS) — It is Friday afternoon, and in just over 48 hours, the Patriots will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in an important AFC clash. The Patriots, however, still do not have a kicker on their roster.

The Patriots may re-sign veteran kicker Nick Folk ahead of Sunday’s game, but Ian Rapoport backed off that report shortly after he Tweeted it out Friday morning. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick didn’t offer any info when asked about the team’s kicking situation Friday morning, so the mystery continues.

But we can cross at least one person off the list of potential kickers on Sunday: Tom Brady. The Patriots quarterback had some fun toward the end of his Friday afternoon press conference when ESPN Boston’s Mike Reiss asked if Brady popped up on Thursday’s injury report with a toe injury because he was practicing putting the ball through the uprights.

“Nope, that’s not how I hurt it,” Brady said with a grin. “And I’m not the new kicker. We’d be screwed if I was the kicker.”

Patriots fans will remember quarterback Doug Flutie delivering a drop kick against the Miami Dolphins at the end of the 2005 regular season, but don’t expect a repeat of that anytime soon. Brady won’t even give himself credit for the booming punts he’s delivered throughout his career — all two of them.

“I’ve only punted two or three times, so yes, I’m in the statistic books as punting. I wouldn’t call myself a punter,” he joked. “Is that a two-way player? I’d consider myself a two-way player. I like that.”

Tom Brady just said that he's not a great punter. I vehemently disagree. pic.twitter.com/HRA83Q3EkG — Michael Hurley (@michaelFhurley) December 6, 2019

Brady did, however, admit that his pliability improves his ability to boot a football.

“I can still get it out there pretty good,” he said.

It should be noted that there is a rugby player named Tom Brady, so perhaps he’ll become New England’s new kicker before Sunday. But until that happens, New England will not be asking a Tom Brady to kick field goals for them.