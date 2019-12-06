



EAST BOSTON (CBS) — Police say shots were fired on Chelsea Street in East Boston at the Medallo Bar early Friday morning. One man who lives across the street says the shots were so loud and there were so many of them, it woke him up.

“Maybe 10-12 times…woke me up at 2 o’clock in the morning. I couldn’t sleep after that. I didn’t want to look out the window, I was too scared,” Jimmy Villanueva explained.

Boston police say the call about shots fired came in just before 2 a.m. Soon after, Chelsea Street was surrounded from the corner of Shelby Street to Saratoga Street.

“The first thing I heard was gun shots, and after that was a car driving off, and after that I heard the police coming,” he said.

Investigators found ballistic evidence at the scene.

“It just sounded like bangs every time,” he added.

In February, a Revere barber shop owner was stabbed outside of the Medallo Bar and later died. Police say that altercation also happened at around 2 in the morning.

Neighbors said they are uncomfortable with the similarities, even though no one was hurt this time.

“I close my door, and don’t let anybody come in that’s it,” one business owner explained.

“It makes me feel unsafe and uncomfortable around here,” Villanueva said.

Police say at least two cars had bullet holes in them, but there are no suspects at this time.

Some of the people who live in this neighborhood are questioning whether the bar should be open.