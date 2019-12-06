BOSTON (CBS) — A large group of protesters marched in Boston Friday morning calling for action on climate change. The group started in Copley Plaza and arrived at the State House around noon.
They are pressing lawmaker to push forward on a number of bills, including the Massachusetts Green New Deal.
Senator Ed Markey joined the protesters at the State House.
“The world is meeting in Madrid telling everyone that there’s a climate crisis,” he said. “And what is happening here in Boston in a part of the revolution. It’s a young people’s revolution saying ‘solve this problem.'”
Markey said it’s important for lawmakers to listen to the “army of activists” leading the movement and take action on climate change.
“Massachusetts has to be the leader,” he said.
