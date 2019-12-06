



BOSTON (CBS) – When the Patriots take the field against the Chiefs Sunday, their feet will speak volumes about what’s in their heart. The NFL’s “My Cause My Cleats” campaign gives them a chance to raise awareness and money for specific charities.

One player is making a big difference for a local family that’s channeled their pain into helping children in Haiti.

“I was screaming! I could not believe it! I think I blacked out to be honest with you,” said Cherylann Gengel.

She couldn’t believe the man on the phone was Patriots running back Sony Michel letting her know that the cause on his cleats this Sunday is the charity named in her daughter’s memory.

“The fact that he chose us, the Be Like Brit Foundation, to donate his cleats to? We’re over the moon!” she said.

“There are a lot of great organizations out there. But this one hit home with me because I’m Haitian,” Michel said. “The background. The story behind it is incredible.”

Britney Gengel was killed 10 years ago in Haiti’s devastating earthquake. She was there working with kids, and her dream to build an orphanage there became her parents’ mission.

“Ten years later we’re very lucky to say that we’ve built that orphanage and we have 66 beautiful children and amazing people have helped us on this journey,” Gengel said.

Including Michel, who hopes his cleats, featuring Haiti’s flag, have a purpose beyond the turf.

“To spread awareness so people know to get out there and help, donate and be a part of something special,” Michel said.

Something that helps people heal.

“It just brings a big smile to my face,” Gengel said.