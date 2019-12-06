BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots have a huge game at Gillette Stadium this weekend, hosting the 8-4 Kansas City Chiefs. Here is everything you need to know about the matchup, as the Patriots look to bounce back from last week’s loss to the Houston Texans:

– This will be the 36th overall meeting between the Pats and the Kansas City Chiefs. KC leads the series 18-14-3.

– Tom Brady is slated to make his ninth regular season start against the Chiefs. He’s 5-3 in his regular season career against them, and 2-0 against them in the postseason.

– If the Pats win, they will clinch a playoff spot for the 11th straight season, extending their own NFL record.

– If the Pats win, they will finish with at least 11 wins for the 21st time in team history.

– A win would be the Patriots’ 19 straight regular season win at Gillette Stadium. It would be their 22nd consecutive home win overall, which would set a new franchise record.

– A win and the Patriots will improve to 46-8 in regular season games following a loss since 2003.

– The Pats are 99-1 when they play at Gillette Stadium and have a halftime lead.

– The Patriots defense has 20 interceptions in 12 games this season.

– A win and Bill Belichick will get his 18th playoff berth as a head coach, which would tie him with Tom Landry for second-most all-time.

– Brady has the second-most passing yards in NFL History (73,782).

– Pats punter Jake bailey has landed 31 punts inside the 20-yard line this season. One more will set a new Patriots record.

– With 85 receiving yards, Julian Edelman will reach 1,000 receiving yards on a season for the third time of his career.

– Julian Edelman needs eight catches to reach 90 on the season for the fourth time in his career. That would be second-most in franchise history.

– With 62 receiving yards, Edelman will move past Troy Brown for fourth in receiving yards in franchise history.

– The Pats are 12-0 when Sony Michel scores a touchdown in the regular or postseason.

– If James White catches a touchdown this weekend, he would become just the third NFL running back to record 23 touchdown receptions in his first six seasons.

