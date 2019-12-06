Comments
PLYMPTON (CBS) – A 25-year-old man was shot in an apparent hunting accident in Plympton Friday afternoon. Police were called to a Center Street home at about 4:00 p.m. and found the man on the property who had been shot in the chest.
EMTs worked on the man before rushing him to South Shore Hospital.
Investigators say it appears the man and several others were hunting in the woods behind the Center Street home. Some of the hunters provided critical care before EMTs arrived.
Police have not released the condition of the man or his identity.
