CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (CBS) — John Kerry joined Joe Biden on the 2020 campaign trail for the first time on Friday in Iowa. A day earlier, Kerry announced he’d be endorsing the former vice president in his bid for the White House.
“The strongest candidate to lead our party and lead our country is Joe Biden,” said Kerry, the former Massachusetts senator and Secretary of State who served with Biden in the Obama administration.
Kerry said he chose to back Biden because of his “seasoning” and experience.
“I can think of the times when Joe Biden sat in the situation room at the White House and helped President Obama make some of the toughest and loneliest decisions of a president,” he said.
On Sunday, Biden and Kerry are heading back to New Hampshire for events in Nashua and Hampton.
