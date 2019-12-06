CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Boston News, Dolly Parton


BOSTON (CBS) – Country music legend Dolly Parton was honored Thursday night for her new musical in Boston.

She received a proclamation from the state of Massachusetts naming December 5th “Dolly Parton Smoky Mountain Christmas Day” just before the show’s world premiere at the Emerson Colonial Theater.

She wrote the new musical “Dolly Parton’s Smoky Mountain Christmas Carol,” which is based on the Charles Dickens Classic, with a bluegrass twist.

For more information and how to get tickets, visit emersoncolonialtheatre.com.

Comments