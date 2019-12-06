DENNIS (CBS) – One person was injured and a bridge was significantly damaged after it was struck by a truck carrying a construction lift. The crash happened at the Old Bass River Road overpass on Route 6 west in Dennis at about 6:00 p.m.
Two beams under the the bridge were severed in the crash. Falling debris struck the windshield and roof of another car with two people inside.
Firefighters had to use the jaws of life to remove a female passenger from the car. The woman was injured and taken to Cape Cod Hospital.
An off-duty Sandwich Police officer and off-duty Massport firefighter helped the woman before fire crews arrived.
Westbound lanes of Route 6 and the Old Bass River Road are closed while the bridge is inspected.
Mass. State Police are investigating the crash.
.@MassDOT advisory: Old Bass River Rd Bridge #Dennis above Rt 6 damaged in traffic incident & being closed;two bridge beams severed,. Crews on site to evaluate the structure pic.twitter.com/OkfQhcvT81
— Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) December 7, 2019
