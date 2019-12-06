



BOSTON (CBS) — The prosecution and defense have both rested their cases in Bampumim Teixeira’s murder trial. He’s accused of stabbing Dr. Lina Bolanos and Dr. Richard Field to death inside their South Boston penthouse on May 5, 2017.

Teixeira chose not to take the stand on day nine of his trial Friday. Closing arguments are now scheduled for Monday morning.

Before the jury was dismissed for the day, they heard the second part of a hospital bed interview between Teixeira and Sgt. Det. Michael Devane.

“Why did you put your hands up?” Devane asked.

“Hands to surrender sir,” Teixeira said.

Teixeira told Devane he tried to surrender to police the night of May 5, 2017 during the hospital interview.

”I was enraged,” Teixeira said.

“You killed the man?” Devane asked.

“Yes,” Teixeira said.

“You didn’t kill the woman?” Devane asked.

“No, not at all. He killed her,” Teixeira said.

Teixeira claimed he killed Field in self defense, but not Bolanos. He says he loved Bolanos. Teixeria called Lina Linda several times during the interview.

He also explained how he snuck into the building through the garage and waited for access to the upper floors.

“Someone called the elevator from the seventh floor and I go ‘okay that’s my chance,’” Teixeira said.

Teixeira also told Devane that Field had a gun during their confrontation.

Following the recording, Devane testified that officers searched everywhere in the couple’s condo and around their building for a gun.

“And what were the results of your search?” asked prosecutor John Pappas.

“We never found a gun,” Devane said.

Teixeira’s hospital bed interview lasted roughly 90 minutes. You can hear him ask a nurse several times about a bullet still inside him.

His defense attorney, Steven Sack, asked police what steps they took to find out his condition.

“Did you ask to look at any of the medical records before you went to speak with him?” Sack asked.

“No,” Devane answered.