BOSTON (CBS) — The Chiefs will be trekking to Foxboro this weekend, and when they do, Patrick Mahomes’ offense will not be at full power.

The Chiefs on Friday ruled out running back Damien Williams from playing on Sunday, as he deals with a rib injury.

Williams, 27, did not play last week against the Raiders. In nine games this year, he’s rushed for 309 yards on 83 carries this season, ranking second on the team behind LeSean McCoy (410 yards on 84 carries). He’s also caught 23 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.

Last year, Williams was barely used against the Patriots in the regular-season meeting, gaining one yard on one carry. But in the AFC Championship Game, he scored three touchdowns — two through the air, and one on the ground. He rushed for 30 yards and a score on 10 carries, and he gained 66 yards with two touchdowns on five receptions.

In the two games prior to suffering his injury vs. the Chargers, he had rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.

In Patriots injury news, only Ted Karras (knee) and Byron Cowart (head) have been ruled out. Karras’ absence will thrust James Ferentz into a starting role.

Tom Brady, on the injury report this week with elbow and toe issues, was removed from Friday’ report.

Six Patriots — all very important players — were listed as questionable: Julian Edelman, Jason McCourty, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Mohamed Sanu.

The full injury reports are below.

PATRIOTS

OUT

DL Byron Cowart, Head

OL Ted Karras, Knee

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed.

QUESTIONABLE

LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee

OT Marcus Cannon, Illness

S Patrick Chung, Heel

WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder

CB Jason McCourty, Groin

WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle

CHIEFS

OUT

CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder

CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring

RB Damien Williams, Rib

DOUBTFUL

No Players Listed

QUESTIONABLE

DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness

