BOSTON (CBS) — The Chiefs will be trekking to Foxboro this weekend, and when they do, Patrick Mahomes’ offense will not be at full power.
The Chiefs on Friday ruled out running back Damien Williams from playing on Sunday, as he deals with a rib injury.
Williams, 27, did not play last week against the Raiders. In nine games this year, he’s rushed for 309 yards on 83 carries this season, ranking second on the team behind LeSean McCoy (410 yards on 84 carries). He’s also caught 23 passes for 156 yards and a touchdown.
Last year, Williams was barely used against the Patriots in the regular-season meeting, gaining one yard on one carry. But in the AFC Championship Game, he scored three touchdowns — two through the air, and one on the ground. He rushed for 30 yards and a score on 10 carries, and he gained 66 yards with two touchdowns on five receptions.
In the two games prior to suffering his injury vs. the Chargers, he had rushed for 202 yards and a touchdown on 31 carries.
In Patriots injury news, only Ted Karras (knee) and Byron Cowart (head) have been ruled out. Karras’ absence will thrust James Ferentz into a starting role.
Tom Brady, on the injury report this week with elbow and toe issues, was removed from Friday’ report.
Six Patriots — all very important players — were listed as questionable: Julian Edelman, Jason McCourty, Patrick Chung, Marcus Cannon, Ja’Whaun Bentley and Mohamed Sanu.
The full injury reports are below.
PATRIOTS
OUT
DL Byron Cowart, Head
OL Ted Karras, Knee
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed.
QUESTIONABLE
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Heel
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
CHIEFS
OUT
CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder
CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring
RB Damien Williams, Rib
DOUBTFUL
No Players Listed
QUESTIONABLE
DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness
Tune in to Sunday’s Patriots-Chiefs clash on WBZ-TV — the flagship station of the New England Patriots. Pregame coverage begins at 11:30 a.m. with Patriots GameDay, kickoff is set for 4:25 p.m., and after the game switch to TV38 for full analysis and reaction on Patriots 5th Quarter!
You must log in to post a comment.