



BOSTON (CBS) — Friday morning press conferences from Bill Belichick tend to offer more opportunities for reflection and an examination of football history than his usual meetings with the media, and this week was no exception.

With the NFL in its 100th season — and with Belichick working for 45 of them — the legendary head coach was asked Friday what his most emotional moment in the NFL has been. While he couldn’t give just one answer, he did have one moment that stood out immediately.

“Um, yeah that’s a tough question,” Belichick replied. “There have been a lot of them. Just getting in to the NFL, the day that I knew that I had a job with the Colts, that was a pretty exciting day. I never really expected that.”

Belichick first got a job working for the Baltimore Colts and head coach Ted Marchibroda as an assistant in 1975. He worked just one year for the Colts, but he’s said multiple times over the years how significant that year was in establishing his coaching career.

“I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for Ted Marchibroda,” Belichick said in January 2016, after Marchibroda passed away. “He gave me a great opportunity. I learned so much from him. A lot of X’s and O’s, but it really wasn’t the X’s and O’s. It was a lot more about just being a football coach, being a professional coach, preparation, work ethic, dependability, what goes into having a good football team.”

While that Colts job was clearly quite significant, Belichick spoke Friday about the totality of his career, and the emotional peaks that he’s reached along the journey.

“Certainly to be named the coordinator, to coach special teams, to be a head coach, to win championships, I mean those are all pretty special,” Belichick said Friday. “I wouldn’t say they all run together, but I mean, it’d be hard to rank ’em. They’re all milestones, I guess.”