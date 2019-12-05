CBSN BostonWatch Now
Filed Under:Snow, Wellesley News


WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Wellesley police officer gave a driver a hand – and a warning – for hitting the road with too much snow on her roof. Officer Derek Harris pulled over a woman Wednesday who was one of many driving dangerously this week following a snowstorm.

The woman had only cleared enough snow to see through her front windshield. She told Harris that she didn’t own a snow brush.

Video captured by resident Joanne Chlebogiannis shows Harris using a brush to clear the roof of the car.

“I think it’s absolutely beautiful,” she says in the video. “Good for you, officer!”

Massachusetts drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200. This driver was let off with a warning.

