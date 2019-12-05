WELLESLEY (CBS) – A Wellesley police officer gave a driver a hand – and a warning – for hitting the road with too much snow on her roof. Officer Derek Harris pulled over a woman Wednesday who was one of many driving dangerously this week following a snowstorm.
The woman had only cleared enough snow to see through her front windshield. She told Harris that she didn’t own a snow brush.
Video captured by resident Joanne Chlebogiannis shows Harris using a brush to clear the roof of the car.
Thank you Joeanne Chlebogiannis for sharing this video with us! Joanne wanted us to know that in her opinion, Off. Derek Harris had gone above and beyond the scope of his duties yesterday during the snowy morning commute. pic.twitter.com/4SSDw2uu9v
— Wellesley Police (@WellesleyPolice) December 5, 2019
“I think it’s absolutely beautiful,” she says in the video. “Good for you, officer!”
Massachusetts drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200. This driver was let off with a warning.
