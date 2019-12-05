BOSTON (CBS) – Get into the holiday spirit with a holiday stroll on the South Shore. Or enjoy one of Boston’s brand new offerings – an immersive board game experience and a new outdoor skating rink, complete with iceless curling. Here’s what’s on this weekend’s To Do List.
HOLIDAY STROLL
The annual Cohasset Village Holiday Stroll will take place on Saturday, December 7 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Stores get decked out in their holiday best to welcome visitors of all ages. Part of Main Street closes down so visitors can experience open houses in local shops, get some free treats, listen to live music, and do some caroling.
https://www.cohassetchamber.org/events/holiday-stroll
When: Saturday, Dec. 7, 5-8pm
Where: Cohasset Common
Price: Free to the public
IMMERSIVE BOARD GAMING
Tavern of Tales is a brand new, interactive board game experience now open at 1478 Tremont Street in Boston. This unique gaming spot offers six different immersive experiences in private game rooms with an assigned game master to walk players through their adventure. Games are designed for players of all levels.
https://www.tavernoftales.com/
When: Grand Opening Weekend is Dec. 6-8
Where: 1478 Tremont St., Boston
Price: Varies by game
OUTDOOR ICE SKATING
Boston’s Seaport is home to a new winter entertainment destination: Snowport Winter Village. Opening Thursday, December 5, the centerpiece of the 7,000 square foot experience is an outdoor skating rink, open seven evenings a week, plus extended hours on weekends. Skate rentals and lockers are available for a fee. You’ll also find iceless curling, yoga, themed skate nights, and a warming tent. Later this month there will be freshly baked waffles available.
www.bostonseaport.xyz
When: Thursday, Dec. 5 – Feb. 2020
Where: 65 Northern Ave
Price: Adults $5, Ages 4-12 $3, Free 3 and under. Skate rentals $5
