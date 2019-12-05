BOSTON (CBS) — It’s December. Tom Brady is 42 years old. And he’s a little banged up.
The quarterback was on the injury report on Thursday for the second straight day due to ailments on a toe and his right elbow. Unlike Wednesday, though when he fully participated, Brady was listed with limited participation for Thursday’s practice.
The Patriots were a little light on quarterbacks on Thursday, as third-stringer Cody Kessler was also a limited participant, due to illness.
For the second straight day, center Ted Karras (knee) and defensive lineman Byron Cowart (head) did not participate in practice. Marcus Cannon was a limited participant as well, as he continues to fight an illness.
The full Thursday injury report from the Patriots and Chiefs is below.
PATRIOTS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
DL Byron Cowart, Head
OL Ted Karras, Knee
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
QB Tom Brady, Toe/Right Elbow
LB Ja’Whaun Bentley, Knee
OT Marcus Cannon, Illness
S Patrick Chung, Heel
WR Julian Edelman, Shoulder
QB Cody Kessler, Illness
CB Jason McCourty, Groin
WR Mohamed Sanu, Ankle
FULL PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
CHIEFS
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
CB Morris Claiborne, Shoulder
CB Rashad Fenton, Hamstring
RB Damien Williams, Rib
DE Frank Clark, Shoulder/Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
No Players Listed
FULL PARTICIPATION
OT Eric Fisher, Groin
CB Kendall Fuller, Thumb
QB Patrick Mahomes, Knee
DT Derrick Nnadi, Elbow
DE Alex Okafor, Ankle
