BOSTON (CBS) — It’s been a rough year for the Patriots’ offensive line. And it’s only getting rougher.

Staring center Ted Karras was absent from practice on Thursday for the second straight day, an indication that it’s extremely unlikely that he will play on Sunday against the Chiefs.

Karras suffered a knee injury on Sunday night in Houston, leaving the game in the second half and not returning. He was replaced by James Ferentz. Karras’ injury is reportedly just a sprain, but his absence from Wednesday’s and Thursday’s practices means Ferentz will likely be starting in the middle of the Patriots’ line on Sunday against Kansas City.

Ferentz represents the Patriots’ third-string option at the position, after starter and captain David Andrews was diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs back in August. Karras, in his fourth NFL season, started all 12 of New England’s games this season. He entered the season with just five career starts.

Ferentz, 30, signed with the Patriots in May of 2017, after spending time with Houston and Denver. He spent 2017 on the Patriots’ practice squad and joined the 53-man roster in 2018. He made the first start of his NFL career in Week 8 against the Browns, filling in for guard Shaq Mason. After taking just 22 offensive snaps from 2015-18, Ferentz has taken 129 this season.

Karras’ injury is the latest for an offensive line that has been taking hits ever since Andrews’ diagnosis was reported in August. Left tackle Isaiah Wynn suffered a turf toe injury in Week 2, which forced him to spend half of the season on IR. Mason missed a game, as did right tackle Marcus Cannon. Ironman Joe Thuney is the lone Patriots offensive lineman to have started all 12 games this season. Overall, nine different players have taken snaps on the O-line this year.