BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots will clinch a playoff berth at some point in the near future, and can do so Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs. But before that happens, fans can grab their ticket to see the Patriots in the postseason.
Playoff tickets for the Patriots and 12 other NFL teams go on sale at noon on Thursday. The tickets can only be purchased through Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NFL.
The Patriots currently sit as the AFC’s No. 2 seed, so they’d host at least one game in the divisional round if the seeding remains the same through the next four weeks (chances are it will not).
In addition to the Patriots, playoff tickets for the Buffalo Bills, Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks, and San Francisco 49ers all go on sale on Thursday.
Some of those teams won’t actually make the playoffs, but it’s always good to be prepared, just in case.
