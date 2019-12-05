BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots still don’t have a kicker, with their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs just three days away. But it isn’t from a lack of trying.
The Patriots reportedly put in a waiver claim on kicker Chase McLaughlin after he was released by the San Francisco 49ers, but the rookie ended up in Indianapolis because the Colts had a higher spot in the waiver claiming process. The Buffalo Bills also put in an unsuccessful claim of McLaughlin.
McLaughlin is 13-for-17 on his field goal attempts this season, playing seven games for the Los Angeles Chargers and 49ers. He went 7-for-8 in San Francisco while filling in for the injured Robbie Gould. He’s hit on all 15 of his extra-point tries this season.
Now the 23-year-old is a member of the Colts, ready to take over for the ailing Adam Vinatieri, while the Patriots are left searching for yet another place kicker. New England released Kai Forbath this week after he converted his only field goal against the Texans last Sunday — a 23-yard chip shot — but missed one of his two extra-point attempts in Houston.
There’s a chance the Patriots could bring back veteran Nick Folk to kick field goals — if he’s healthy. Folk was released during Week 13 after he underwent an appendectomy late in the week.
You must log in to post a comment.