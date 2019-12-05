Patriots Playoff Tickets Go On Sale At Noon On ThursdayThe Patriots will clinch a playoff berth at some point in the near future, but before that happens, fans can grab their ticket to see their favorite team in the postseason.

A Confident Jaylen Brown Blows Miami Heat A Kiss After Key 3-PointerJaylen Brown is turning into an extremely confident shooter for the Boston Celtics. There is even a little hint of cockiness when the fourth-year guard puts up his shots.

Jim Nantz: 'Don't See Any Reason Why Patriots-Chiefs Won't Be Another Nail-Biter'The two meetings between the Chiefs and Patriots last year were close, and lead NFL On CBS announcer Jim Nantz expects this Sunday's to be the same.

Patriots Reportedly Tried To Claim Kicker Chase McLaughlinThe Patriots still don't have a kicker, with their matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs just three days away. But it isn't from a lack of trying.

LeBron James Forgot To Dribble, But The NBA Was Cool With ItLeBron James went for a casual stroll in Utah on Wednesday night. It's garnered a lot of attention because he did so with the basketball in his hand, and wasn't called for travel.