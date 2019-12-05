BOSTON (CBS) – A man has life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Mattapan Thursday afternoon.
Boston Police said the shooting happened on Morton Street at about 4:00 p.m. The man somehow managed to make it around the corner to Norfolk Street before 911 was called.
A bullet was lodged in a nearby hair salon after the shooting. Employees on the busy commercial stretch of Morton Street say it’s just another day when they hear gunshots outside work. Some businesses still have bullet holes from shootings earlier this year.
“All the detectives come, they stand outside for three hours. Does somebody need to die for somebody to do something? It’s annoying,” Lisette Santana said. “You’re not taking care of anything. Tomorrow the same thing is going to happen.”
“It ain’t going to stop,” Edward Evans told WBZ. “Just goes on and on. This is every day. This is every day. Every day. You can’t stop it. Every day this is what they do.”
Police have not released the identity of the man who was shot.
