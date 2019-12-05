BOSTON (CBS) – Former Secretary of State and senator from Massachusetts John Kerry will endorse Joe Biden. Kerry served with the former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate in the Obama Administration.
Kerry and Biden will campaign together in Iowa on Friday.
Proud to head back to Iowa tomorrow to campaign with my friend Joe. I’m not endorsing Joe because I’ve known him for so long, but because I know him so well: he'll be ready on day one to put back together the country and the world that Donald Trump has broken apart.
— John Kerry (@JohnKerry) December 5, 2019
“He’ll be ready on day one to put back together the country and the world that Donald Trump has broken apart,” Kerry tweeted Thursday.
Kerry chose Biden over two Democratic candidates from Massachusetts – Sen. Elizabeth Warren and former Gov. Deval Patrick.
CBS News’s battleground tracker shows Biden narrowly leading Warren in early state contests.
Kerry won the Democratic presidential nomination in 2004. There was speculation early in the 2020 campaign that Kerry could jump into the race as a candidate.
You must log in to post a comment.