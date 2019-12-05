ROCKLAND (CBS) — A Mattapan woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed a Rockland woman she was paid to drive home after they had an argument Wednesday.
Lisa Roberto, 46, has been charged with assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, assault to murder while armed and aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Rockland police said they responded to a home on Webster Street around 11:15 a.m. Officers found a 34-year-old woman suffering from multiple stab wounds.
Police said their initial investigation indicated that the woman and Roberto had gotten into an argument. They said Roberto stabbed her in the driveway of the woman’s home.
The woman who was stabbed was taken to a local hospital and is in serious but stable condition, according to police.
Roberto will be arraigned at Hingham District Court at a later date. No further information has been released.
