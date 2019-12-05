BOSTON (CBS) — After a terrible week, let’s try to bounce back this week with a sleeper or two as we come down the home stretch of the NFL season.

Must Start: QB Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs Detroit

Cousins has been outstanding for the last two months and there’s no reason why he won’t sustain it Sunday against the Lions. Over his last eight games, Cousins has thrown for an average of 287 yards while tossing 20 touchdown passes and only two interceptions. And in the first meeting with the Lions, Cousins was 24-for-34 for 338 yards with 4 TDs and zero picks in a 42-30 Viking victory.

Stay Away: WR Terry McLaurin, Washington at Green Bay

McLaurin has basically disappeared since Dwayne Haskins was inserted as the Redskins’ QB. Over his last six games, the rookie wideout from Ohio State is averaging just 1.5 catches for 39.6 yards with zero touchdowns. In his first five NFL games, he averaged 4.5 catches for 81.6 yards with five touchdowns.

Worth The Risk: RB Bo Scarbrough, Detroit at Minnesota

Scarbrough has been as good as some of the much higher-priced running backs for the last several weeks so he’s worth taking a shot with at a low cost. Per DraftKings, Scarbrough, over the last three weeks, has averaged at least 17 carries per game and 4.5 yards per carry, joining only Christian McCaffrey, Nick Chubb, Derrick Henry, Josh Jacobs, Leonard Fournette and Dalvin Cook. Not bad. Meanwhile, over the past two games, the Vikings defense has allowed running backs to gain a whopping 308 yards on the ground and an additional 65 via the air.

Matchup I Love More Than Disney: RB Nick Chubb, Cincinnati at Cleveland

The Bengals finally got their first win of the season last week against the Jets, but I’ll expect a letdown against the Browns. Cincy’s fun defense is ranked 32nd and dead last in the NFL, giving up nearly 158 yards on the ground per game. Chubb is coming off a down week where he carried the ball 16 times for 58 yards while catching only one pass for 21 yards. And he was held to zero touchdowns in a 20-13 loss at Pittsburgh. Take Chubb and enjoy his day!