BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics brought some holiday cheer to Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday, spending time with patients and their families while decked out in the usual Christmas attire.
Over a dozen players, along with head coach Brad Stevens and members of his coaching staff, made their annual holiday visit to the hospital, participating in several winter-themed activities. There were plenty of arts and crafts to be done, plus a group sing-along where the C’s did their best with some famous Christmas carols.
Rookie Carsen Edwards led the Celtics’ chorus in a rousing rendition of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” before fellow rookie Romeo Langford stole the show with his baritone pipes.
Carsen Edwards leads the #Celtics in “Rudolph the Red Nosed reindeer” but Romeo Langford steals the show 🎶 🦌 pic.twitter.com/x7djIHkhcw
— Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) December 5, 2019
Most players had either top hats or hats with antlers on throughout their visit, but there was a gift for everyone: Tacko Fall in an elf hat.
Step aside, Will Ferrell. That is one gigantic elf.
