BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics brought some holiday cheer to Boston Children’s Hospital on Thursday, spending time with patients and their families while decked out in the usual Christmas attire.

Over a dozen players, along with head coach Brad Stevens and members of his coaching staff, made their annual holiday visit to the hospital, participating in several winter-themed activities. There were plenty of arts and crafts to be done, plus a group sing-along where the C’s did their best with some famous Christmas carols.

Rookie Carsen Edwards led the Celtics’ chorus in a rousing rendition of “Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer” before fellow rookie Romeo Langford stole the show with his baritone pipes.

Most players had either top hats or hats with antlers on throughout their visit, but there was a gift for everyone: Tacko Fall in an elf hat.

Celtics Grant Williams, Tacko Fall and Jaylen Brown sing Christmas carols at Boston Children’s Hospital. (WBZ-TV)

Step aside, Will Ferrell. That is one gigantic elf.

